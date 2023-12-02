HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle High School boys’ basketball benefit @ Easy Street Records

High-school basketball season has just begun. But no game tonight for the West Seattle High School boys’ team – they’re at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW) for the Slam Dunk Social benefit event. It’s on until 9 pm with food, fun, and a silent auction. Meet the coaches, too:

From left in our photo are Rick Ticeson, Jeff Auter, head coach Dan Kriley, Jeff Dabbs, and Nick Crespinel. Supporters raise money for expenses that the basic sports budgets just don’t cover – and that’s what tonight’s event is all about. A silent auction is part of it too, including a highlight item – a Pearl Jam Christmas record autographed by Eddie Vedder! Meantime, the boys are 1-1 on the season so far – next game Tuesday night, varsity at 7:30 pm, at home vs. Garfield.