HAPPENING NOW: Washington State Black Legacy Institute hosts Business Festival During Kwanzaa at new Admiral home

Since our visit for this story earlier this month, the Washington State Black Legacy Institute has added new displays at its new home in the city-landmark former church previously known as The Sanctuary at Admiral. Portraits of historic Black community leaders and entrepreneurs line the lobby’s main wall, and curator Roger Evans says more are on the way. But today the focus is on modern-day entrepreneurs, as the three-day Business Festival During Kwanzaa concludes. An afternoon of free workshops complements a vendor fair in the main room.

Among the participating entrepreneurs is Denise Leonard, with hats and jewelry from her business A Sista Thang Fashions:

She told us these creations channel her passions, and she’s hoping to inspire young women. She’s on the north side of the room, while on the south side you’ll find art by Edimbo Lekea of Natty Dread Illustration:

Other vendors are listed here. Here’s the workshop schedule for the rest of the afternoon:

1:00 pm – 2:00 pm Pearl Nelson. “1st-time Homebuyer” 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm Melany Bell. “Food is First” 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm Evan Poncelet. “Fundraising for Community and Venture Scale Businesses”

All are welcome; WSBLI is at 2656 42nd SW, and the festival concludes at 5 pm.