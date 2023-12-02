HAPPENING NOW: Selfies with Santa @ West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays

West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays Selfies with Santa are a hot (and free) ticket today! We snapped a pic of Santa between families, with a line forming shortly after he was set up in the Holiday Room at noon. He’s there – in the Junction HQ building at 4210 SW Oregon, immediately east of Shadowland – until 3 pm. The Holiday Room also will be open for Santa-less DIY photos Monday-Friday (December 4-8), 3-7 pm, as featured in our West Seattle Holiday Guide – and if you’re looking for other Santa photo ops, there’s a full-season list in our guide too!