HAPPENING NOW: Music and mingling at shelter-benefit concert

That’s the view from the loft at Kenyon Hall, where a night of music to benefit Westside Neighbors Network Shelter is under way. Four musical acts are scheduled to perform before the event ends at 8 pm, including Michael Pearsall of Pearsall Properties, which organized the event. (We’ll add video of him a bit later.) The shelter – located in the West Seattle Veteran Center – runs entirely on donations and volunteers, and it’s the only emergency shelter in West Seattle. If you didn’t or couldn’t get a ticket to tonight’s concert, you also can donate to the shelter by going here.