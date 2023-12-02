HAPPENING NOW: Community teamwork at Kiwanis Club of West Seattle Pancake Breakfast

Lots of teamwork at today’s Kiwanis Club of West Seattle Community Pancake Breakfast, continuing until 11 am at Alki Masonic Center (40th/Edmunds in The Junction). Above – the kitchen crew. Below – Troop 284 Scouts (having breakfast before their volunteer work as servers):

Santa Claus is there too, along with U.S. Marines Gunnery Sgt. Samuel Hernandez and Cpl. Alejandro Cavazos on behalf of Toys For Tots:

If you’re going, you can bring an unwrapped toy to donate – the Kiwanis Club’s been collecting them at their weekly Farmers’ Market booth for weeks.

This is a tradition that goes back decades (prior to the pandemic hiatus) – Joel Draper found the apron he used to wear for the occasion:

The Kiwanis Club raises money for its work with youth, including Key Clubs at local high schools. Price of this morning’s breakfast: $10 at the door, kids under 10 free with a paying adult.