HAPPENING NOW: 20+ authors and artists at Seattle Urban Book Expo

Got a reader on your holiday gift list – kid, teen, adult? You’ll find a variety of books – and their authors/artists – at the Seattle Urban Book Expo, happening right now at Acts on Stage Theater in White Center (10806 12th SW). We stopped by in the first hour and talked with four of the participants – Sinaya Parrott might be the youngest:

Sinaya’s book “Come Meet the Rabbits” is about her bunnies Sunny and Rooty. She also has a website, pawcastkids.com. We talked with another author whose book is for kids and features animals, La Manda Jeannine Davis:

La Manda explained that her book “Surprise, It’s Just Pee” is a “potty-training” book of sorts, advocating against punishing/shaming pets if they have accidents. She’s also worked on an animation of the story. We also talked with an author/illustrator we’ve introduced you to before, Danitra Hunter:

She’s there with her work featuring Purrdie Burrdie, espousing self-love and self-confidence. … The expo also features adult-themed work, like what CJ Dudley is showing:

CJ is an author and artist as well as a singer, rapper, and poet. His work includes the poetry book “Letters to a Blind Man: America, God, Love, And Myself.”

In all, the Seattle Urban Book Expo – first one in White Center, coordinator Jeffrey Cheatham II told us – features more than 20 BIPOC authors and artists. It’s on until 6 pm, free admission, and if you’re there at 5, writer/publisher Marcus Harrison Green is scheduled to speak.