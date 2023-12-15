Future preschooler in the family? Save the date for West Seattle Preschool Fair

The West Seattle Preschool Fair is back! If you’re interested in exploring options for a young family member, this will be the place and time to do it – at least 14 local preschool providers are expected to be there. It’s after the holidays, but we thought a heads-up now might be helpful before the holiday season hits its crescendo so you can mark your calendar before too many distractions rush in. The West Seattle Preschool Fair is set for 5:30-7 pm Monday, January 8th, in the Menashe Gym at Hope Lutheran North (4100 SW Genesee). Hope Lutheran and Westside School (WSB sponsor) are coordinating it and are two of the participants; if you have questions before the event, you can contact Ted Holmes at Westside, tedh@westsideschool.org or 206-932-2511.