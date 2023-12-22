West Seattle, Washington

22 Friday

FOLLOWUP: White Center Food Bank unwraps mural as it moves into new HQ

December 22, 2023 9:54 pm
The White Center Food Bank – which also serves part of West Seattle – is moving into its new home, and sent these photos to show off its new mural:

The mural’s lead artists are Jake Prendez (of South Delridge’s Nepantla Cultural Arts Gallery) and Rafa Diaz; community members assisted. WCFB spokesperson Randy Nguyen says, “We’re so excited to be in our new spot. Our expected date of opening to the public is January 8th.” They’re also planning a grand-opening party for January 12. The building at 10016 16th SW has been undergoing renovations since last March; they had to move from their longtime county-owned location at 8th/108th because it’s being redeveloped. You can read more about the new WCFB site here.

  • 1994 December 22, 2023 (10:30 pm)
    The mural looks great!  Nice job with Mt Rainier :)

