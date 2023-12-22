FOLLOWUP: White Center Food Bank unwraps mural as it moves into new HQ

The White Center Food Bank – which also serves part of West Seattle – is moving into its new home, and sent these photos to show off its new mural:

The mural’s lead artists are Jake Prendez (of South Delridge’s Nepantla Cultural Arts Gallery) and Rafa Diaz; community members assisted. WCFB spokesperson Randy Nguyen says, “We’re so excited to be in our new spot. Our expected date of opening to the public is January 8th.” They’re also planning a grand-opening party for January 12. The building at 10016 16th SW has been undergoing renovations since last March; they had to move from their longtime county-owned location at 8th/108th because it’s being redeveloped. You can read more about the new WCFB site here.