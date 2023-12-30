FOLLOWUP: Jury acquits defendant in deadly SODO shooting of West Seattle man

We’re continuing to go through court files of cases we hadn’t checked in a while, and found another one has been resolved – the shooting death of a West Seattle man near the SODO Costco store in July 2022.

68-year-old Bob Jensen, described by friends as a longtime West Seattleite, was shot and killed after getting out of his vehicle on 4th Avenue South to confront a driver who reportedly refused to let him merge at a spot where two lanes narrowed to one. Police said the man who shot him, then-38-year-old Angel A. Valderrama of Kirkland, told police he shot Mr. Jensen because he was holding something that might have been a weapon. None was found on Mr. Jensen’s person or in his pickup. Valderrama was not arrested at the time but was charged with second-degree murder a month later. Court documents show that Valderrama was found not guilty by a King County Superior Court jury last month, after a trial that lasted less than two weeks. Jurors had the option to convict him of manslaughter but found him not guilty of that too; the trial minutes show they deliberated for a day and a half. Jurors also had to decide an extra issue, whether the defendant proved that the use of force was lawful; a “yes” verdict would have entitled him to compensation for lost wages while jailed. The jury’s decision was “no.”