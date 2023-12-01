West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: House fire on 55th SW

December 1, 2023 7:39 am
7:39 AM: Firefighters are at a house fire in the 3800 block of 55th SW [vicinity map]. Avoid the area. Updates to come.

7:44 AM: SFD says no injuries are reported so far.

7:48 AM: The fire is under control, firefighters report.

7:59 AM: We’ve just arrived in the area. SFD is starting to dismiss some of the units now that the situation is winding down. 55th SW remains blocked.

8:05 AM: We’ve just talked to incident command at the scene. They describe the fire as relatively small, but it did spread to the attic so that took a while to subdue. Their investigator has just arrived to start looking into how this started.

  • Julian December 1, 2023 (7:47 am)
    Wow you are fast. I was running home from the gym and had three firetrucks pass me with what sounded like a fourth on the way and was wondering what was going on. Glad to read there are no injuries reported yet.

  • just wondering December 1, 2023 (7:53 am)
    Thanks WSB.  Been hearing fire equipment going by on Charlestown!  Glad no one is hurt

