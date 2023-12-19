West Seattle, Washington

DEVELOPMENT: New mixed-use building proposed for 4700 36th SW

December 19, 2023 1:03 pm
2 COMMENTS
 |   Development | West Seattle news

(King County Assessor website photo)

That former medical building is at 4700 36th SW [map], a corner site in The Triangle, planned for replacement with a six-story mixed-use building. It’s been working its way through early stages of city review for a while but has now entered the design-review process, which means it’s time for “public outreach.” The city website summarizes the plan:

The proposed project is to construct a new 6-story building with 34 apartment units, 2,200 sf of retail space at ground level, and 7 parking stalls. The street-level floor will be the main access to commercial uses, and elevated entry from 36th Ave SW will have access to residential units through open-air walkways, providing daylight and equal access to fresh air for all residents alike.

The architect is Sazei Design Group, which also worked on the new-ish mixed-use building at Delridge/Henderson. The 4700 36th SW project is going through Administrative Design Review, which means public feedback but no public meetings – watch for official notices soon on how to provide that feedback.

2 Replies to "DEVELOPMENT: New mixed-use building proposed for 4700 36th SW"

  • DC December 19, 2023 (1:34 pm)
    Love this! Will be great to see more commercial space here and more lovely neighbors. It’s a perfect spot to live if you don’t own a car!

  • Alki resident December 19, 2023 (1:59 pm)
    Six stories will kill the beautiful view those neighbors have. Vote this out asap. Rip Dr. Carroll

