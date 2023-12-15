CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: New charge filed against 16-year-old suspect in carjackings, robberies

Back on December 4th, we reported on the case against a West Seattle 16-year-old charged in five October crimes including two West Seattle carjackings and one robbery. Thursday was the date set for a review of whether he’d continue to be held in juvenile detention while awaiting trial, so we checked the online files, and found out another robbery charge was filed against him three days after our previous report. This one is for an armed robbery at a 7-11 in Kent in early November. We’ve also learned that another teenage suspect has been charged in related King County cases, though not – so far – in any West Seattle cases. First, the status of the West Seattle 16-year-old: He continues to be held in juvenile detention, with his status to be considered again next week – on Thursday, December 21st – when he is arraigned on the new charge filed against him. It’s one count of first-degree robbery with display of a deadly weapon. The charging documents say that, as in the other cases, the suspect was linked to this one through cell-phone records and security-camera images showing a distinctive sweatshirt.

They also reveal a little more information about his arrest near his home at 12th/Roxbury, saying he was carrying a backpack that held a loaded handgun, camo face mask, and black gloves, and that a search of his home subsequently yielded some of the apparel matching what security-camera images showed. As for the other suspect, we looked into his files too – he’s a 17-year-old Kent resident, charged with three counts of first-degree robbery and two counts of attempted first-degree robbery, all related to incidents in Kent and elsewhere in South King County. He was arrested at his home November 13th and has been in juvenile detention since then; his next hearing is in mid-January. No mention of other arrests, but we’ll keep watching court files.