CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: First hearing for teens accused in Monday night rampage

24 hours ago, we were reporting on the arrests of three teenagers near Boeing Field, pursued there by police after a three-incident crime rampage in West Seattle. This afternoon all three had their first court appearance, and we just received the toplines from the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Two of the suspects are 14 years old; the third is 16. Probable cause was found to hold all three for investigation of two counts of attempted first-degree robbery. All three were ordered to remain in secure detention, at least until their next hearing on Thursday, which is also the deadline for rush-filing charges. And assuming they’re charged, that’s when we’ll find out more about them, such as whether any of them have records.