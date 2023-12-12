CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle VFW honors essay-contest winners at holiday party

The photo and report are from West Seattle VFW Post 2713 commander Steve Strand:

The West Seattle VFW held their annual holiday celebration. The veterans and community came together to celebrate our student essay contestants on their patriotic themes. Bill Dwyer is the chairman of the student essays and coordinates with our local schools for entries. Chief Sealth International High School and Our Lady of Guadalupe were especially well-represented this year.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars handed out certificates and cash prizes to the winners. The delicious turkey, stuffing, and fixin’s were catered by West Seattle‘s very own Jack Miller and the Husky Deli.

Essay contest:

James McDonald

High School Teacher coordinator

Juliana Agudelo Ariza

Voice of Democracy winner

Harper Gilbert

1st place Patriots Pen

Mimi Katz

2nd place Patriots Pen

Evelyn Jane Satwicz

3rd place Patriots Pen

Alex Tsada

1st place Youth Essay

Miguel Santos

2nd place Youth Essay

Fiona Howell

3rd place Youth Essay

Lila Dacanay

3rd grade winner

Zykx Sotero

Honorable mention