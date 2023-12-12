West Seattle, Washington

CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle VFW honors essay-contest winners at holiday party

December 12, 2023 2:25 pm
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle people

The photo and report are from West Seattle VFW Post 2713 commander Steve Strand:

The West Seattle VFW held their annual holiday celebration. The veterans and community came together to celebrate our student essay contestants on their patriotic themes. Bill Dwyer is the chairman of the student essays and coordinates with our local schools for entries. Chief Sealth International High School and Our Lady of Guadalupe were especially well-represented this year.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars handed out certificates and cash prizes to the winners. The delicious turkey, stuffing, and fixin’s were catered by West Seattle‘s very own Jack Miller and the Husky Deli.

Essay contest:

James McDonald
High School Teacher coordinator

Juliana Agudelo Ariza
Voice of Democracy winner

Harper Gilbert
1st place Patriots Pen

Mimi Katz
2nd place Patriots Pen

Evelyn Jane Satwicz
3rd place Patriots Pen

Alex Tsada
1st place Youth Essay

Miguel Santos
2nd place Youth Essay

Fiona Howell
3rd place Youth Essay

Lila Dacanay
3rd grade winner

Zykx Sotero
Honorable mention

