Concerts, ‘Wonderful Life’, Astra Lumina, much more for your West Seattle Friday

(Photo by David Hutchinson – Olympics from Alki, just before sunset Thursday)

A two-part list again today, as we jingle toward the holiday-season weekend! First, from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide:

‘WINTER WANDER’ SCAVENGER HUNT: Alice Kuder‘s West Seattle scavenger hunt continues through Sunday (December 10th), and it’s not too late to register to participate! Go here for info and registration.

HOLIDAY ROOM PHOTOS DIY photos among holiday decor in the Holiday Room (4210 SW Oregon), open to drop-ins from 3 pm to 7 pm.

SECOND NIGHT OF HANUKKAH: No public West Seattle events tonight; see the Holiday Guide list for what’s coming up.

CHERRY CONSIGNMENT PARTY: “We want to celebrate YOU! Join us this Friday, December 8th, for our first annual Holiday Customer Appreciation Party. Join us after hours, from 5-7 pm, for some holiday fun with snacks, sips, and surprises. We’ll turn the tunes up and toast YOU, our cherry blossoms!” Cherry Consignment is at 4142 California SW.

ASTRA LUMINA: Celestially inspired light show on the grounds of the Seattle Chinese Garden at the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus opens tonight, 5 pm. Timed tickets and pricing info here.

WEST SEATTLE COMMUNITY ORCHESTRAS: Second of two WSCO fall concerts, free admission (“donations gratefully accepted”) – Wind Symphony and Symphony Orchestra at 7 pm (details here). At Chief Sealth International High School (2600 SW Thistle).

STARRY CROWNS: Vocal ensemble’s Christmas concert at Our Lady of Guadalupe (35th/Myrtle), 7 pm.

‘IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE’: The radio-play edition of Twelfth Night Productions‘ beloved show opens at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW), 7:30 pm – ticket info and other details on the Brown Paper Tickets website.

‘SNOWED IN’: ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) presents its holiday production, described as a “a journey of song, dance, friendship, family, and the true meaning of the holidays.” 7:30 pm. Tickets are available here.

HOLIDAY SOUND HEALING CONCERT: 7:30 pm at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska), $35.

And from the year-round WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SSC GARDEN CENTER: It’s still planting season! Shop for plants on the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, 10 am-2 pm.

TODDLER GYM: Free drop-in gym at Arbor Heights Community Church, 10 am-11:30 am. (4113 SW 102nd)

SCRABBLE CLUB: Play 12:30-1:30 pm at Margie’s Café inside the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

VISCON CELLARS: Tasting room/wine bar open – wine by the glass or bottle – 5-9 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor). Try the fall-release red wines!

SONGWRITERS’ SHOWCASE: 7-9 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

DUFF McKAGAN AT EASY STREET RECORDS: In-store show and signing, 7 pm – details here! (4559 California SW)

DANCE NIGHT AT THE SPOT: Fridays are DJ Dance Night at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 7-10 pm.

DJ NIGHT AT REVELRY ROOM: Music 9 pm-1 am on Fridays! (4547 California SW)

BURLESQUE: 8 pm at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

Something to add to our calendar and/or Holiday Guide? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you! .