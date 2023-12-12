Celebration of life planned January 6 for Kevin A. Hamel, 1972-2023

Family and friends will gather January 6 to celebrate the life of Kevin Hamel, and are sharing this remembrance with the community now:

Kevin Allen Hamel, 51, of Seattle, passed away on December 5, 2023. He was born on May 7, 1972, in Statesville, NC, to Jan Hamel.

Kevin served two years in the Air Force and later graduated with a bachelor’s degree in 2017 from Seattle Central College. He had an exceptional career with Catholic Community Services, where he worked tirelessly to house homeless veterans and college students. Kevin’s dedication and hard work were recognized this year when he received the President’s Award for his outstanding service to CCS clients.

Kevin was a beloved son, a cherished nephew, and a dear friend to many. He had a warm and kind personality, always willing to lend a helping hand to others.

Kevin had a passion for sports, particularly softball, and played on various teams in the Seattle area, including the Plastix.

He was known for his love of dogs, especially his beloved companion, Spencer. Kevin’s infectious smile and his penchant for hugging everyone he met endeared him to many.

He is survived by his loving mother and aunt, Jan Hamel and Pat Phillips, both of Statesville, NC, and many close friends in the Seattle area. Kevin will be dearly missed by his chosen family in Seattle, who loved him dearly.

A service and celebration of Kevin’s life will be held on Saturday, January 6th, at 1 pm at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church, located at 3050 California Ave SW.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to Catholic Community Services in Kevin’s memory.

Please share memories and photos of Kevin on the Tribute Wall, at emmickfunerals.com/obituary/Kevin-Hamel