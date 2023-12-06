Celebration of Life planned December 15 for Dorthy Johnson, 1930-2023

Family and friends will gather December 15 to celebrate the life of Dorthy Johnson. Here’s the remembrance being shared with the community:

Celebration of Life – Dorthy Johnson, 5/10/1930-8/15/2023

Dorthy was born May 10, 1930, in Ulen, Minnesota. Moving to Seattle as a young girl, she graduated from Lincoln High School in 1948. She married Conrad in 1956 and moved to West Seattle. She remained a West Seattle resident until 2017 when she moved to Florida after being a snowbird for several years.

Dorthy was a devoted mother to her two daughters, Ellen Marie born in 1960 and Karen Marie in 1962. She’s Grandma to three: Joseph, Ian, and Sara. She was active in PTA at Lafayette Elementary School and with Girl Scouts as a Brownie and Junior Girl Scout Leader. She enjoyed her league bowling every Wednesday for years. She was a fabulous gardener, growing fruits and vegetables, beautiful flowers, and had the greenest lawn! Cooking was another passion, sharing her baked goods, jams, and jellies with all.

She was a faithful and decades-long member of Admiral Church, where she was the financial secretary for many years.

She will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Cemetery on December 15, 2023 at 1 PM. Afterward, a Celebration of Life will be held at Admiral Church from 2-5 PM. Family invites all to come and celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your favorite charity, or hers, the Make-A-Wish Foundation.