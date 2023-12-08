BIZNOTE: Commercial-space tenant revealed for new West Seattle Junction building

Going through city permit files this week, we happened onto an early-stage plan for commercial space at 4508 California SW, the new seven-story building that’s been under construction for a year and a half. You might recall this location was home to Lee’s Asian Restaurant and Kamei Japanese Restaurant, as well as a vacant storefront, before demolition. Commercial space in the new building is planned to hold an urgent-care clinic run by Tacoma-based nonprofit health-care organization MultiCare. The site-plan document we saw on the city website was devoid of details – as is often the case with early-stage site plans – so we inquired with MultiCare. Here’s the response we received late today from MultiCare spokesperson Melanie Collett:

The clinic is 4,600 square feet and will have 5 exam rooms and an xray suite. Our projected opening date is Spring 2024. It’s a tentative date, as we have not yet started the permitting process. It’s worth mentioning that we will have dedicated customer parking. You can learn more about Indigo and our services, here: indigohealth.com

The parking and square-footage mentions are notable, as the building was described during the Design Review process as “58 residential units, 12 lodging units, 3,500+ square feet of commercial space, 17 offstreet-parking spaces.” Indigo’s website shows its nearest clinics are currently in Burien and South Seattle; hours appear to generally be 8 am to 8 pm. This will be The Junction’s third urgent-care clinic, after ZoomCare and Franciscan.