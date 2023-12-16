16 for your West Seattle Tuesday

(December blossoms, photographed by Mary Burki)

Here’s what’s happening today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide:

MORGAN JUNCTION McDONALD’S REOPENING: As we first reported last week, this is reopening day – drive-thru only for starters – at the overhauled Morgan Junction McDonald’s. (6546 California SW)

SENIOR CENTER LUNCH: Senior Center of West Seattle‘s holiday lunch, with live music. Free to members. Suggested donation for others. Follow link to see menu. (4217 SW Oregon)

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon). All levels welcome. (Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.)

SANTA PHOTOS WITH GAIL ANN: 3-7 pm, during Gail Ann Photography‘s holiday run at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse have limited Santa availability – book ASAP.

SIXTH NIGHT OF HANUKKAH: No public events scheduled tonight.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration continues at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

ASTRA LUMINA: Celestially inspired light show on the grounds of the Seattle Chinese Garden at the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus, times vary. Tickets and info here.

AUTHOR DISCUSSION: 5:30 pm at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), discuss “Little Thieves” with Margaret Owen, who will also read from her book – details in our calendar listing.

LEARN ASL: Free class, 6 pm at West Seattle Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (4001 44th SW) – info’s in our calendar listing.

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm, you can play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

FREE TRACK RUN: Run with friends old and new on these long nights! Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for this free weekly run at 6:15 pm.

THE CLAY CAULDRON: 6:30-9 pm “girls’ night” at pottery studio The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), sign up in advance or drop in to work on your project(s).

WSHS WINTER CONCERT: First of three consecutive nights of student group performances, 7 pm, West Seattle High School Theater (3000 California SW), admission free – more info in our calendar listing.

NEW TIME FOR BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: Play bingo with Cookie Couture at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), now starting at 7 pm. Free, all ages!

TRIVIA X 4: Four places to play Tuesday nights – 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW); also, 7:30 and 8:30 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska).

BASKETBALL: One home high-school varsity game tonight – West Seattle HS boys host Rainier Beach, 7:30 pm. (3000 California SW)

You can look into the future any time via our event calendar – if you have something to add to it (or to our Holiday Guide), please email the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!