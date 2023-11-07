YOU CAN HELP: Chief Sealth IHS’s first fundraising auction in four years

The Chief Sealth International High School PTSA‘s “rebuilding year” includes a big fundraiser that’s now less than four weeks away, and in addition to selling tickets, they’re also welcoming sponsorships and auction-item donations:

It’s the Season of Sealth! For the first time in four years, Chief Sealth International High School is hosting an auction. We’re so excited to be celebrating our school, its successes, and our students, teachers, and staff with an event that’s sure to sparkle and amaze. The auction will be December 2nd at 5:30 pm at the Brockey Center, South Seattle College.

The funds raised at auction are hugely impactful for our school. In the past, we’ve used these funds to support everything from academic programs, books, college readiness programs, sports uniforms, healthy snacks for test days and much more. We’re currently in the process of reaching out to businesses and members of the community who might have something great to donate for the auction, whether that be physical goods, a gift card, service, or a monetary donation. Have something to contribute? We’d love to hear from you!

Businesses can also become auction sponsors, which is a great opportunity to get visibility for your business and its support of our school. The following Sponsorship levels are available:

Seniors ($3,000 and above) Your logo on all advertising materials including social media plus a table for 10.

Juniors ($2,000) Your logo on all online advertising plus 6 tickets to the event.

Sophomores ($1,000) your logo on online advertising plus 4 tickets to the event.

Freshmen ($500) your logo on all online advertising plus 2 tickets to the event.

Please contact Auction Chair Dawn Pomeroy with any questions or to arrange pick-up of a donated item. You can also send general questions to chiefsealthptsa@gmail.com. Buy tickets, donate funds or auction items, and learn more on our CSIHS auction website.