WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Overnight shelter opening tonight

Temperatures are dropping back to the seasonably chilly range, so if you know or see someone who needs a place to get out of the cold, Keith Hughes just let us know that he plans to open the Westside Neighbors Shelter for overnight stays tonight and tomorrow night. That’s the shelter in the West Seattle Veteran Center/American Legion Post 160 building (3618 SW Alaska). Its hours are on the shelter’s website. (That’s also where you’ll find word of a Veterans Day event dedicating a Peace Pole at the building, as well as a benefit concert at Kenyon Hall on December 2 to raise money to keep this donation-and-volunteer-powered shelter running.)