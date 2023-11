The sunbreak might be a great time to do this if you can – thanks to Kevin Freitas for the photos and reminder:

A reminder for folks able, please consider clearing a storm drain or two near you, especially in places where people need to walk, roll, or take transit. I cleared the bus lane near 35th/Avalon as it was a lake and a few other nearby spots.

And remember that it’s still “extra yard waste at no extra charge” month.