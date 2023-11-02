West Seattle Thriftway ‘Taste,’ Silent Book Club, Piano Bar, more for your Thursday

(Have we seen the last of these for the season yet? Dandelion gone to seed, photographed by Gary Pro)

Here’s what’s happening for the rest of today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SOUTHWEST ARTIST SHOWCASE CONTINUES: Just a few more days. Until 6 pm, Southwest Library (9010 35th SW) is open – go in to see the work displayed by community members in its annual Southwest Artist Showcase.

LEARN ABOUT MEDICARE: 11 am presentation at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to find out where they’re playing today.

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Tasting room and wine bar open 1-6 pm on the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus (6000 16th SW).

WEST SEATTLE THRIFTWAY ‘TASTE’: The holiday season starts sizzling with the annual sampling event at West Seattle Thriftway (California/Fauntleroy; WSB sponsor), 4-7 pm.

THURSDAY FOOD-TRUCK POP-UP: 4-8 pm at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW), El Koreano will be visiting.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: Also at HP Corner Store, meet up at 6:30 pm for a 3-mile run!

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet at Future Primitive Beer Bar (2536 Alki SW) at 6:30 pm for a 3-mile run – more in our calendar listing.

SILENT BOOK CLUB: 10 locations this month where you can go read and chat – or not! – starting at 7 pm. Special deals and features too (like “Horror Night” at Till Dawn!) – see our calendar listing.

PIANO BAR: 7-10 pm, music and beverages at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon). $10 cover.

BLUES NIGHT: 7 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), every Thursday you can listen to the blues.

LIVE OUTSIDE THE CITY? The North Highline Unincorporated Area Council, the community council for White Center and the rest of North Highline, meets online tonight at 7 pm. See the meeting preview and how to connect by going here.

THURSDAY THROWDOWN: All-vinyl DJ night at Revelry Room (4547 California SW, alley entrance), 8-11 pm.

We publish daily lists like this one as reminders, but you can look ahead any time, to any day, by scrolling through our full calendar!