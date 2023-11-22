WEST SEATTLE THANKSGIVING: What you’ll find in our Holiday Guide

Busy cooking tomorrow and suddenly realize you forgot to buy a key ingredient? No problem – the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide has grocery-store hours for tomorrow. Looking for a latte? Find an open coffee shop. Not cooking? Three free community dinners, plus open restaurants, all there. Just wanted to make sure you know, before Thanksgiving Day dawns, that we’re here for you as usual with holiday info. That includes a fun way to start your holiday, the West Seattle Runner Gobble Gobble Group Run (and food drive). And while you’re in the Holiday Guide, scroll through everything else that’s featured – Santa photos, Christmas trees, Black Friday/Small Biz Saturday events/sales … we’re continuing to add to the guide as new listings come in (westseattleblog@gmail.com if you have something to add – thanks to everyone who’s contributed so far!).