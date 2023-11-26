WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 9 notes

(Photo by David Hutchinson from Christmas Ship’s Alki visit Saturday; our Friday report is here)

First a quick traffic reminder – if you are heading anywhere near downtown and North Seattle this morning, you might encounter Seattle Marathon street/highway closures – here’s a paywall-free regional-media roundup. Now today’s West Seattle events in two sections, starting with what’s in our Holiday Guide:

DUWAMISH LONGHOUSE NATIVE ART MARKET: Last day to buy from Native artists and crafters. 10 am-7 pm. Food vendors too. And there’s parking north of the Longhouse! (4705 West Marginal Way SW)

ELVES COTTAGE HOLIDAY PHOTOS: At Hoste (2332 California SW), 11 am-5 pm: “The Elves’ Cottage is a haven of festive cheer, inviting you to create memories that will be cherished for years to come. Dress your little ones in their festive best, bring along a favorite holiday toy, and prepare for a portrait session filled with smiles and joy! Spots are limited to one day, so be sure to reserve your session.”

BUY YOUR PANCAKE-BREAKFAST TICKETS! 10 am-2 pm, at the West Seattle Farmers Market‘s south end, look for the Kiwanis Club of West Seattle booth, and buy your ticket(s) for their December 2nd pancake breakfast (which features Santa photo ops)!

TOYS FOR TOTS AT WEST SEATTLE FARMERS MARKET: The Kiwanis Club of West Seattle also is accepting unwrapped-toy donations at its West Seattle Farmers’ Market booth, 10 am-2 pm today.

And now the rest of today’s lineup, mostly from our WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet at 9 am at rotating locations.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, the market is open as usual between SW Alaska and SW Oregon on California, offering fall fruit and vegetables as well as flowers, cheese, fish, meat, baked goods, condiments, fresh-cooked food, beverages (from cider to kombucha to beer/wine), nuts, more. Here’s today’s vendor list. The market is on California north of Oregon.

CLASSIC NOVELS (AND MOVIES) BOOK CLUB: At C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor): This month’s topic, Lampedusa‘s “The Leopard.” All welcome.

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

