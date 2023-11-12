WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 12 options!

(Aerial view of West Seattle, photographed earlier this month by Erik Smith)

From our WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here are the highlights of what’s happening today/tonight:

WESTIES RUN CLUB: They’re running on Sunday mornings too – meet at 9 am at Dough Joy Donuts (4310 SW Oregon).

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, the market is open as usual between SW Alaska and SW Oregon on California, offering fall fruit and vegetables as well as flowers, cheese, fish, meat, baked goods, condiments, fresh-cooked food, beverages (from cider to kombucha to beer/wine), nuts, more. Here’s today’s vendor list. The market will be in its usual location on California north of Oregon, with the Halloween celebration centered in the block south.

BUY YOUR PANCAKE-BREAKFAST TICKETS! At the market’s south end, go look for the Kiwanis Club of West Seattle booth, and buy your ticket(s) for their December 2nd pancake breakfast!

‘BALANCE DUE’: Third part of Admiral Church‘s three-part community-education series about “the history of West Seattle’s colonization and its impact on the land, water, and the people.” 12:30 pm. More info in our calendar listing. (4320 SW Hill)

GO SEE SALMON! Fauntleroy Creek has seen 34 spawners in the past week and you’re invited to an “open creek” today for a chance to see salmon. 1-3 pm. Our calendar listing explains where to go.

DINE OUT FOR PRESCHOOLS: 1 pm-6 pm on Alki, drink at Future Primitive Beer Bar (2536 Alki SW), and a percentage of the proceeds go to South Seattle College Co-op Preschools, plus you can go get takeout at nearby Blue Moon Burgers and they’ll chip in too – our calendar listing explains.

SUNDAY FUNDAY BRUNCH PARTY: 1 pm-5 pm at Jet City Labs, with shopping and more. (4547 California SW).

LIVE MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: At C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor): The Go Janes, 3-5 pm.

LADIES MUSICAL CLUB: 3 pm, free classical concert at West Seattle (Admiral) Library (2306 42nd SW).

LIVE AT EASY STREET: The Linda Lindas, 7 pm free in-store, all-ages show at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW).

HEALING: Sound and acupuncture combination at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska), 7:30 pm.

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

Something for our calendar – one-time or recurring? Or for our upcoming West Seattle Holiday Guide? Please email us the info – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!