WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 23 notes!

(Lace-leaf Japanese Maple, photographed by Jerry Simmons)

Last day of Daylight Saving Time – here are options for what to do with the hours before we “fall back”! From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FREE GROUP RUN: Get your weekend going with this weekly West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW) group run, All levels welcome. Meet at the shop by 8 am.

SCHOOL COURTYARD CLEANUP: Rain or shine, the Chief Sealth International High School Green Team will be working on a courtyard 9 am-6 pm and would love to have help, whatever time you can give. Tools provided; bring your own work gloves. Service hours for students. (2600 SW Thistle)

SOUTHWEST ARTIST SHOWCASE: This is the last day that you can admire the community art on display at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), open 10 am-6 pm.

THE BRIDGE SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 10 am-noon, prospective families can visit this cooperative elementary school. (10300 28th SW)

ALKI BIKE & BOARD DONATION DRIVE: Today is the first day of a donation drive for Treehouse foster youth at Alki Bike and Board (2606 California SW; WSB sponsor) – go here to see what they’re collecting. Donation dropoffs during store hours – today, that’s 10 am-6 pm.

FAUNTLEROY FINE ART & HOLIDAY GIFT SHOW: The first big art show/sale of the 2023 holiday-gift-shopping season! Second day, 10 am-4 pm at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW) – our calendar listing includes the artist lineup. Here’s some of what we saw on day 1.

SSC GARDEN CENTER: Fall is planting season, and you can shop for student-raised plants at the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) Garden Center, open 10 am-2 pm on the north end of campus.

VOLLEYBALL: West Seattle High School plays in the Metro League tournament today, starting with a 10:15 am semifinal match against Eastside Catholic in the Denny International Middle School (2701 SW Kenyon) gym. Depending on the outcome, WSHS will play again at either 5 or 7:15 pm in the Chief Sealth International High School (2600 SW Thistle) gym.

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Learn about Marco’s music here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – see full details in our calendar listing.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

COOPER ARTISTS’ HOLIDAY SALE: Shop arts and crafts by the artists who live in the Cooper Artist Housing at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW), noon-5 pm.

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2234 SW Orchard)

TILDEN SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 1-3 pm, independent K-5 Tilden School (4105 California SW; WSB sponsor) welcomes prospective families.

EXPLORER WEST MIDDLE SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 1 pm, independent Explorer West Middle School (10015 28th SW; WSB sponsor) will have faculty, students, and families for you to talk with, along with classroom visits.

VISCON CELLARS: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: 1-6 pm, with student-produced wines available. North end of South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus. (6000 16th SW)

WSHS PTSA AUCTION: Just a reminder if you have tickets, as they’re no longer on sale – 6-9 pm at Dakota Place Park (California/Dakota).

BURGERS & BEATS: Saturday night food and music at Revelry Room – burgers start at 6, DJs at 9. (4547 California SW, alley side)

ALL-AGES OPEN MIC: 7-10 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way)

FOOTBALL: WSHS plays a postseason game against/at Mount Tahoma, 7 pm (4634 S. 74th, Tacoma). Winner goes to state.

‘GREAT NIGHT’: Saturday night program for young adults 18+ to hang out 7 pm-midnight, at Southwest Teen Life Center (2801 SW Thistle).

DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME ENDS: At 2 am tonight (Sunday morning), we “fall back” an hour into Standard Time – until March 10, 2024.

