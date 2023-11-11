WEST SEATTLE HOLIDAYS: Alki Bike & Board gathering gifts for Treehouse kids

That festive corner is dropoff spot for a donation drive for Treehouse foster youth at Alki Bike & Board (2606 California SW; WSB sponsor) this holiday season. You can go here to see what they’re collecting. Donation dropoffs are during store hours – 10 am-6 pm Fridays and Saturdays, noon-5 pm Sundays, noon-6 pm Tuesdays-Thursdays. The drive continues through December 15th, and there’s one request; “Please make sure all items are NEW or in GREAT used condition.”

P.S. If your business, organization, school, etc., has a holiday-season donation drive, email us info – westseattleblog@gmail.com – we’ll have a dedicated ongoing list as usual in our forthcoming West Seattle Holiday Guide.