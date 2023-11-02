West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Tire slasher strikes during service

November 2, 2023 10:30 am
During evening Mass at Holy Family Catholic Church last night, somebody slashed tires on at least nine vehicles in the church parking lot. We asked police about it today after hearing the dispatch around 9 pm last night. SPD tells us, “The incident is thought to be related to [an earlier call], given the time and proximity, in which a man appearing to be in crisis was said to be harassing people outside the church. There is no indication at this time that parishioners were targeted because of their beliefs, but the matter is being documented and routed as a bias incident.” If you have any information, the SPD incident # is 23-316877.

