WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Teen escapes suspected street-robbery attempt

A teenager walking in south Admiral late this afternoon managed to get away from this drive-up confrontation described by his parent:

My teenage son was a victim of an attempted robbery (4:15/4:20 pm) in the intersection of SW Hinds Street and 42nd Ave SW. He was walking home and had just turned east on SW Hinds Street from California Ave SW, when a driver in a black Prius stopped in the intersection and rolled down their window. The driver asked him to walk up to their car. My son started to walk toward home and the driver then asked him if he was a “gang banger.” When my son didn’t respond, the driver then said “stop playing around, I’ll get out of the car and beat your a–.” My son started to walk away and the driver then asked him “what type of phone do you have.” Again my son did not respond. At this time a white car approached the intersection and my son tried to get them to roll down their window to ask for a ride/help. The driver of the car did not respond and at this point another car (red Mazda) approaches the intersection so our son walks up to that car. At the same time he was walking to the red car, the black Prius drives around the traffic circle and hits the white car from the side. The back passengers of the red Mazda opened their door, which allowed my son to get in and they drove away and were able to drop him off at our house a few blocks away.

After my son got into the red car, the black Prius backs up and then pulls forward to hit the white car again and then pulls out and continues driving south on 42nd Ave SW.

The driver of the black Prius was a black male, late teens/early 20s, wearing a gray hoodie and black ski mask (he was not wearing the ski mask at first but pulled it up over his face after he was done talking to my son). The front passenger was a black female, with black “puffy hair/afro like” hair, late teens/early 20s, wearing a black puffer jacket or hoodie? The back seat passenger was a mid-teens black male wearing a blue hoodie.

Police have been contacted by us, the driver of the red Mazda, and the white car. We have spoken to the police and have an incident # 23-340914. They believe these are the same people who have done attempted robberies/robberies in the neighborhood for the past few months. They say that they have guns on them.

We want to thank the driver and passengers in the red Mazda for getting our son home safely.