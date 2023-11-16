WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Suspect arrested after shoplift-turned-assault clears out Westwood Village Target

Thanks for the tips. Shoppers tell us they were told to clear out of Westwood Village Target around 9:40 am, after a shoplifting suspect turned violent. Police arrested the suspect on Delridge Way a short time later. According to dispatch audio, the suspect was reported to have assaulted a store manager inside the fitting-room area. Shoppers at some point were told to evacuate the store (which has since returned to normal operation), and the suspect left the store too. Police searching the area made an arrest a few blocks away, at Delridge and Henderson. Medics were called for the injured employee; we’re following up with SFD.