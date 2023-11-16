West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Suspect arrested after shoplift-turned-assault clears out Westwood Village Target

November 16, 2023 10:35 am
Thanks for the tips. Shoppers tell us they were told to clear out of Westwood Village Target around 9:40 am, after a shoplifting suspect turned violent. Police arrested the suspect on Delridge Way a short time later. According to dispatch audio, the suspect was reported to have assaulted a store manager inside the fitting-room area. Shoppers at some point were told to evacuate the store (which has since returned to normal operation), and the suspect left the store too. Police searching the area made an arrest a few blocks away, at Delridge and Henderson. Medics were called for the injured employee; we’re following up with SFD.

5 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Suspect arrested after shoplift-turned-assault clears out Westwood Village Target"

  • jl November 16, 2023 (10:44 am)
  • Jeepney November 16, 2023 (11:03 am)
    Peace, love, and light to the store manager and those affected.  Hopefully our newly elected leaders make public safety a priority.

    • IB November 16, 2023 (11:10 am)
      Amplifying Jeepney’s sentiments. I was there and relieved to hear the employee is now safe and getting care 🙏.

    • Kat Shimon November 16, 2023 (11:15 am)
      Well said. Jeepney.

  • Alex November 16, 2023 (11:59 am)
    Two stores are closing in Seattle over employee/customer safety concerns from shoplifting.   With the number of 911 calls from Westwood Village, it is surprising that this Target wasn’t shuttered as well.   Let’s hope the assault is prosecuted and the manager recovers.

