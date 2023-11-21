WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen Tacoma; warrant operation; mailbox prowler

Three reports in West Seattle Crime Watch so far today:

STOLEN TACOMA: Carina‘s pickup truck is the second vehicle we’ve heard of this week that was taken just a moment after it was left running:

Stolen 2019 Toyota Tacoma from 51st and Charlestown at 7:20 am today. Car was running to warm up before taking son to day care; thieves must have been hanging out because they took it within one minute. License plate is C09904R. Truck bed has black cover. Car will likely be dumped around West Seattle. Keys were not in car so not sure how long it’ll run without them. Please call or text 206-859-1170 if you see it.

Police incident # is 23-336019.

WARRANT OPERATION: Thanks to the reader who sent this photo from 12th SW just north of Roxbury: