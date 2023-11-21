WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen Tacoma; warrant operation; mailbox prowler

Three reports in West Seattle Crime Watch so far today:
STOLEN TACOMA: Carina‘s pickup truck is the second vehicle we’ve heard of this week that was taken just a moment after it was left running:
Stolen 2019 Toyota Tacoma from 51st and Charlestown at 7:20 am today. Car was running to warm up before taking son to day care; thieves must have been hanging out because they took it within one minute. License plate is C09904R. Truck bed has black cover. Car will likely be dumped around West Seattle. Keys were not in car so not sure how long it’ll run without them. Please call or text 206-859-1170 if you see it.
Police incident # is 23-336019.
WARRANT OPERATION: Thanks to the reader who sent this photo from 12th SW just north of Roxbury:
They said SWAT assisted; the operation was wrapping up when we got there to check, and all they would tell us was that it was related to a warrant. We’re still following up and will add anything more we find out.
MAILBOX PROWLER: This report is from Grant:
On Friday 11/17 at 4:00 pm, we chased off a skinny caucasian mail thief in a black hoodie driving a small dark gray or black car with a noisy muffler. The vehicle has a dark stripe on the bumper or rear/roof, and a taped-up / plastic-wrapped driver’s-side rear window. The person in this video damaged the neighbor’s locking mailbox by forcbly pulling it open and breaking the lock – so they know some mailbox locks can be easily defeated. We wanted to share this photo and video so other West Seattle residents could be alert if they see this vehicle in their neighborhood. Video (here). This occurred in the Morgan Junction / Pelly Place area.
| 1 COMMENT