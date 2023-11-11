WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen silver Veloster; package theft

Two West Seattle Crime Watch reader reports this morning:
STOLEN CAR: Jennifer sent word of her stolen car: “2017 silver Hyundai Veloster, license BOT1064, stolen off 34 Ave SW across from West Seattle Elementary School. Police report # 23-326342.”
STOLEN PACKAGE: Annie says this happened this morning on Barton between 30th and 31st:
We were sitting at our dining room table directly in front of our front door. A forest green (with gray bottom) 2000 Dodge truck with a lot of large items in the back (looked like a lawn mower and random appliances) pulled up; a white man, shaved head, over 6’2″, in a faded black T-shirt, jogged up, grabbed a package off our porch and ran to the truck.
The driver pulled away as he was getting in.
