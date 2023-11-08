WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen boat; car-theft attempt; suspected prowler

Three reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

STOLEN BOAT: The report and photo are from Lea:

Stolen boat and trailer out of West Seattle on October 11th. Seattle police report number 23-294888 The trailer: License plate AT0056 with brown color, fiberglass boat on top

ATTEMPTED CAR THEFT: Matthew reports this happened Monday night:

Unfortunately someone tried to steal my 2013 Kia Rio. It was parked on the street in front of my house on 34th and Manning. The lock was pulled out of the driver’s side, but I had a club on the wheel, so I think they thought it was more trouble than it was worth. I had nothing in the car to steal, so nothing seemed missing. So frustrating to have this happen, but I’m glad I still have my car!

SUSPECTED PROWLER: Dianne reports this happened Tuesday afternoon: “About 3:19 pm, our neighbor saw a possible prowler coming down our private drive (near 31st/Findlay), which has no outlet. We live on a dead-end street down a private drive. My next-door neighbor texted us when she saw him walk down our easement. He had a duffle bag and a plastic bag full of goods.”