West Seattle, Washington

20 Monday

36℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Second crash-and-grab burglary in three days at Rush Hour in The Junction

November 20, 2023 3:58 am
|      1 COMMENT
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

Rush Hour, the Junction shop hit early Friday by crash-and-grab burglar(s) driving a stolen Silverado, has just been hit again. This time a Kia Sedona (registered in Kent, not yet confirmed stolen) was used – someone saw it lodged in the building, and called it in just after 3:30 am. Police are there now investigating. Dispatch told officers that there was a report of a gray SUV leaving the scene after the van was abandoned. Rush Hour already was planning a move to a new location in two weeks.

1 Reply to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Second crash-and-grab burglary in three days at Rush Hour in The Junction"

  • Patrick November 20, 2023 (4:48 am)
    Heard the crash this time. Didn’t hear it on Friday though.Wonder what (if anything) that Google “review” has to do with this situation? 

