WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police search in Morgan Junction

Police are searching the Morgan Junction area for a suspect in a shoplift-turned-armed-robbery – the thief brandished a weapon – at West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor). The description so far is a white man in his mid-to-late 20s, 6′, medium build, shaved head, beard, neck tattoo, brown coat, blue jeans, with a gun in his waistband. He left with two cases of beer (Modelo and Corona), officers told dispatch, last seen southbound on foot – they’re not sure if he was headed for California or 42nd.