WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Emerald Water Anglers hit again; dumped-likely-stolen motorcycle; car prowlers

Three reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

EMERALD WATER ANGLERS HIT AGAIN: The fly-fishing-focused shop at 4502 42nd SW in The Junction (WSB sponsor) is dealing with the aftermath of another crime. This time, says proprietor Dave McCoy, thieves dressed all in black swooped in, grabbed expensive jackets, and ran out. For now EWA is changing their open-door policy. The store is open (until 5 pm today), but you might have to knock.

DUMPED-LIKELY-STOLEN MOTORCYCLE: Sent by Jillian:

Looks like a stolen Kawasaki motorcycle was stripped early yesterday morning and left at the Duwamish trailhead at 14th Ave SW and SW Holly. Still there this morning.

CAR PROWLERS: Seen by Todd in the 1100 block of Alki late last night after his barking dog alerted him – “I looked out into the darkness and saw a short-ish woman with a pit bull checking the doors on several parked cars in front of the condos….across the street was a taller man wearing a full mask watching her…when she came back across the street they seemed to notice that I was watching them and they did a quick walk the other direction then came back to an older black toyota tacoma pickup and took off in the direction of Alki Beach.”