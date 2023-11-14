WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Car wash burglarized; salon card reader taken; brown Sedona stolen

Three reports in West Seattle Crime Watch so far today:

CAR WASH BURGLARIZED: Thanks for the tip on this. The coin machines at Car Wash Palace (35th/Graham) were stolen early today. According to archived dispatch audio, police were sent there around quarter till 6 am because of an alarm, and discovered the machines missing. Our tipster says that left the car wash closed for business this morning, but we haven’t been able to verify that yet.

SALON CARD READER THEFT/FRAUD: According to SPD report narrative, Tram’s Salon on the north edge of The Junction was hit by a card-reader thief and fraudster Monday afternoon:

At approximately (1:30 pm), the (thief) walked into the establishment and claimed he wanted to prepay for his services. The (victim) handed the suspect a small device used for processing card information for payment. Unknown to the (victim), the (thief) somehow used his card to refund himself $2,500. According to the (victim), he then ran out of the store with the … payment device. There is a possibility the money could have been taken after he stole the machine … later in the day, (the victim) received notification from the establishment’s bank.

The thief was described as a Black man in his mid-20s, 6 feet tall, thin, in a hoodie and mask.

STOLEN VAN: Tina sent the report and photo: