WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Bedroom burglary attempt; car break-ins

Two reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

BURGLARY ATTEMPT: A North Delridge resident whose home was targeted by a would-be burglar emailed us this report:

I have been trying to spread the word because it is pretty frightening and now I can’t sleep.

(Monday) morning, around 12:45 am, someone attempted to enter a downstairs bedroom from the window. The bedroom was occupied and the entry point was inside our fenced yard. The house and yard was lit and it would have been clear there were people inside. The occupant of the bedroom awoke and confronted them and they left. She said it was a heavyset light-skinned man with brown hair and a beard wearing a leather jacket and jeans. He appeared to be in his 40s. He did not appear intoxicated. Police came, but didn’t find anything.

We later noticed the intruder had moved a furniture item to the window to help get in. It would be difficult to guess that this window existed from outside the fence and we suspect the house must have been cased earlier.

Additional lights and cameras are now up, but I’m not sure when we’ll be able to sleep again.

We are located in North Delridge near 26th and Hudson.