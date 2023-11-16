West Seattle, Washington

16 Thursday

40℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Air and ground search for burglary suspects

November 16, 2023 7:06 pm
|      18 COMMENTS
 |   Arbor Heights | West Seattle news | West Seattle police

7:06 PM: Thanks for the tips. Guardian One is over Arbor Heights right now and police are on the ground; we’re on our way to find out what’s going on and will update as soon as we have information.

7:16 PM: This is a King County Sheriff’s Office operation and deputies won’t comment, referring us to their media unit (which we’re trying to reach). Their search appears to be focused just outside the city limits, near Seola Pond.

7:38 PM: We reached KCSO spokesperson Sgt. Eric White, and here’s what he tells us: “Currently KCSO Units are at the location of 2600 block of SW 104th Street on a reported burglary in progress. Guardian 1 is assisting in a search for any suspects of the burglary. Currently one person has been detained. Two others are still being looked for in the area.” He does not have any descriptive information on the two others who are at large.

7:48 PM: An update from Sgt. White: “The detained subject was released and patrol was not able to find any more suspects.”

Share This

18 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Air and ground search for burglary suspects"

  • Ken N November 16, 2023 (7:16 pm)
    Reply

    Looks like police have a containment perimeter set up between Seola Pond and 24 st SW

  • KS November 16, 2023 (7:16 pm)
    Reply

    Lots of circling of helicopters, what is going on? 

  • Deb White November 16, 2023 (7:23 pm)
    Reply

    I drove by a Sheriff car that had blocked off the Seila Beach Drive & 106th St.  Helicopters still flying above now. There’s 2 Seattle police on 26th Ave SW, one north of Shorewood market & the other made a U-Turn to head North on 26th Ave SW about 7 minutes ago.

  • Lost in the heights November 16, 2023 (7:23 pm)
    Reply

    Thanks! Still hearing the helicopters

  • Concerned Neighbor November 16, 2023 (7:24 pm)
    Reply

    Interested to know what’s going on, this is in our neighborhood and we go to Seola pond daily to walk our dog. 

  • AH Neighbor November 16, 2023 (7:25 pm)
    Reply

    This is the second time in the past month that I’m hiding in my home in my previously safe neighborhood as a single mom.  This is terrifying. 

    • Rhonda November 16, 2023 (7:48 pm)
      Reply

      The heavy police response/activity to search for burglary suspects is actually good news. That means it’s not easy pickings here. It would be frightening if there were little or no response. 

  • From the hood November 16, 2023 (7:27 pm)
    Reply

    Cops running through yards with a dog and flashlights, drone as well as king county jetranger. Sure would be nice to know what’s going on.

  • WSB November 16, 2023 (7:30 pm)
    Reply

    Sorry we haven’t been able to find out yet since as noted above they wouldn’t comment on the ground (we don’t usually have that problem with SPD)) but still working on reaching somebody at KCSO media.

    • Tom November 16, 2023 (7:39 pm)
      Reply

      As King County Sheriff flights go, this has been more focused (very tight circle) for a long period of time, and also oddly non-detalied on the police scanner. 

  • Rhonda November 16, 2023 (7:30 pm)
    Reply

    We have lots of SPD units on our street and lots of sirens. Our house is 1/4 mile from Seola Pond. Small drone zipping up and down the street.

  • Hey Lady November 16, 2023 (7:33 pm)
    Reply

    Kids are at practice at AH pool. 

  • Seola Beach neighbor November 16, 2023 (7:34 pm)
    Reply

    Cops have three drones up circling the area. One is just hovering over the convenience store. 

  • AF November 16, 2023 (7:35 pm)
    Reply

    Dude I just ran to Safeway really fast and now I’ve been waiting to be let onto my street so I can go home. 

  • Greystreet November 16, 2023 (7:36 pm)
    Reply

    In the alley behind our house…first a SWAT team a few weeks ago and now this, it’s getting old 

  • Alki resident November 16, 2023 (7:37 pm)
    Reply

    I’m shocked police aren’t saying who they’re looking for. I’ve never had an issue get descriptions of a suspect during a search. Stay safe everyone. I hate that it gets so dark early now. 

  • WSB November 16, 2023 (7:40 pm)
    Reply

    Just got the info. Some, anyway. Burglary. Added above.

  • WS Resident for Social Justice November 16, 2023 (7:43 pm)
    Reply

    Units are being released from the perimiter;Guardian one has left the scene.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.