WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Air and ground search for burglary suspects

7:06 PM: Thanks for the tips. Guardian One is over Arbor Heights right now and police are on the ground; we’re on our way to find out what’s going on and will update as soon as we have information.

7:16 PM: This is a King County Sheriff’s Office operation and deputies won’t comment, referring us to their media unit (which we’re trying to reach). Their search appears to be focused just outside the city limits, near Seola Pond.

7:38 PM: We reached KCSO spokesperson Sgt. Eric White, and here’s what he tells us: “Currently KCSO Units are at the location of 2600 block of SW 104th Street on a reported burglary in progress. Guardian 1 is assisting in a search for any suspects of the burglary. Currently one person has been detained. Two others are still being looked for in the area.” He does not have any descriptive information on the two others who are at large.

7:48 PM: An update from Sgt. White: “The detained subject was released and patrol was not able to find any more suspects.”