WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: You’re invited to start sending sightings!

With all that sunshine over the long holiday weekend, decoration season is on, so we’re again announcing our annual invitation to send photos and tips of notable displays around West Seattle, so we can share them with thousands of your neighbors here on WSB. But “notable” doesn’t just apply to homes with gobs of lights – are your decorations extra-creative, whimsical, unusual, unique, etc.? We’re interested in those too! Email is the best way to let us know – and if you don’t have an exact address, nearest intersection works too – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!