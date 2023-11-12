WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: From sea to trees, plus a bird health note

For the first time in a while, we’re commemorating a Seahawks afternoon with a gallery of bird photos sent by WSB readers, starting with sea and shore birds:
Above, a Surf Scoter, photographed by Tom Trulin near Lincoln Park. Below, Horned Grebes, which James Tilley found near Jack Block Park:
A Surfbird off Alki, from Robin Sinner:
Susan Kemp saw this Great Blue Heron off Constellation Park:
Cindy Roberts photographed this Western Meadowlark at Don Armeni:
Continuing inland, this immature Cedar Waxwing is from Jerry Simmons:
Mark Dale photographed this Cooper’s Hawk in his Gatewood yard:
An Anna’s Hummingbird is visiting a fuschia plant in Samantha Wren‘s photo:
At Lincoln Park, Jamie Kinney found this Barred Owl:
And we’ve been receiving more photos of the roaming Guinea Fowl that some are mistaking for turkeys. Kathy Humphrey sent this one:
Huge thanks again to everyone who continues sending bird photos – westseattleblog@gmail.com – we use some in daily preview lists, too.
Meantime, a bird-health note. Krystal sent this last night:
I wanted to let you know, in case you wanted to share it on your Sunday bird report (my favorite!), that we’ve spotted conjunctivitis in the House Finches in the Sunrise Heights/Westwood neighborhood at our feeder. We quickly took our feeders down and our neighbors did the same, and we will keep ours down for the next few weeks. We always wash our feeders in-between fillings, but the recommendation from Cornell suggests leaving the feeders down for a couple weeks, and also recommends against feeders with larger ports where the birds can rub their heads on the openings, such as tube feeders. More info here.
