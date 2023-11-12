WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: From sea to trees, plus a bird health note

For the first time in a while, we’re commemorating a Seahawks afternoon with a gallery of bird photos sent by WSB readers, starting with sea and shore birds:

Above, a Surf Scoter, photographed by Tom Trulin near Lincoln Park. Below, Horned Grebes, which James Tilley found near Jack Block Park:

A Surfbird off Alki, from Robin Sinner:

Susan Kemp saw this Great Blue Heron off Constellation Park:

Cindy Roberts photographed this Western Meadowlark at Don Armeni:

Continuing inland, this immature Cedar Waxwing is from Jerry Simmons:

Mark Dale photographed this Cooper’s Hawk in his Gatewood yard:

An Anna’s Hummingbird is visiting a fuschia plant in Samantha Wren‘s photo:

At Lincoln Park, Jamie Kinney found this Barred Owl:

And we’ve been receiving more photos of the roaming Guinea Fowl that some are mistaking for turkeys. Kathy Humphrey sent this one:

Huge thanks again to everyone who continues sending bird photos – westseattleblog@gmail.com – we use some in daily preview lists, too.

Meantime, a bird-health note. Krystal sent this last night: