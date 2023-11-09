West Seattle Art Walk with music, ‘The Laramie Project’ opens at WSHS, and more for your Thursday

We begin today’s list with the biggest event happening today/tonight:

WEST SEATTLE ART WALK, WITH MUSIC: Second Thursdays bring the West Seattle Art Walk. Participating venues (see the list above) include both places you’ll find art – often with the artist there to answer quedtion – and places you’ll find food/beverage specials if you mention to the venue that you’re out for the Art Walk. And tonight, there’s music too:

–Better Than Brass, a brand-new brass band, performing at California/Alaska. Kevin Freitas, who sent the photo, says, “We’ll be playing out in front of the KeyBank starting around 5:45 pm, playing for about 20 minutes then and again about 6:30. We’re also still looking for a few more percussionists if anyone interested wants to email BetterAsBrass@gmail.com”

The Art of Music: This month, Art of Music coordinator John Redenbaugh has two acts lined up:

–Caitlin Patterson at West Seattle Realty (2715 California SW; WSB sponsor)

–Olizar at John L. Scott West Seattle (4445 California SW)

Both performances are scheduled from 6 pm to 7:45 pm.

As for the art – scroll this page for the highlights; you’ll find artist receptions at locations all over the peninsula, from Infinity Shore Club on Alki (1250 Alki SW; WSB sponsor) south to Morgan Junction, most 5 pm to 8 pm but some earlier and some later.

Also in the hours ahead:

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to find out where they’re playing today.

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Tasting room and wine bar open 1-6 pm on the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus (6000 16th SW).

THURSDAY FOOD-TRUCK POP-UP: 4-8 pm at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW), The Original Philly’s will be visiting.

50TH ANNIVERSARY OPEN HOUSE: Menashe and Sons Jewelers celebrates 50 years in business with an open house 5-8 pm. (4532 California SW)

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: Also at HP Corner Store, meet up at 6:30 pm for a 3-mile run!

PERSONAL-SAFETY CLASS: 6 pm online, free class, taught by police. Registration info is in our preview.

WOMEN IN GOVERNMENT: This month’s Words, Writers, Southwest Stories, presented by the Southwest Seattle Historical Society, features the stories of women in government via the Seattle Municipal Archives. 6 pm online – register here to get the link.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet at Future Primitive Beer Bar (2536 Alki SW) at 6:30 pm for a 3-mile run – more in our calendar listing.

BLUES NIGHT: 7 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), every Thursday you can listen to the blues.

YOGA, BREATH WORK, GONG BATH, MORE: 7 pm at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska).

‘THE LARAMIE PROJECT’: West Seattle High School‘s new student production opens tonight, 7:30 pm – ticket info and more in our calendar listing.

SPORTS: West Seattle High School plays in the district volleyball tournament at 7:30 pm, Lake Washington High School in Kirkland. Opponent will be the winner of an earlier match between Bellevue and Eastside Catholic.

We publish daily lists like this one as reminders, but you can look ahead any time, to any day, by scrolling through our full calendar!