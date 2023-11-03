WEEKEND PREVIEW: School open houses Saturday

It’s open-house time for families who might be changing schools next year. Tomorrow, three West Seattle independent schools are inviting prospective families to visit:

BRIDGE SCHOOL COOPERATIVE ELEMENTARY (10300 28th SW): 10 am-noon Saturday, “Join us for a cup of tea or coffee and tour the school while learning about what makes cooperative elementary education unique. We might be just the school community and your children have been searching for!” More info is in our calendar listing.

TILDEN SCHOOL (4105 California SW; WSB sponsor): This independent K-5 school is in its fourth decade of offering “academic, engaging, individualized K-5 education” and welcomes your visit 1-3 pm on Saturday. You can learn more about Tilden in our story from earlier this year.

EXPLORER WEST MIDDLE SCHOOL (10015 28th SW; WSB sponsor): Also at 1 pm, “You’re invited, whether you have a 5th-grade student thinking about next year or want to begin middle-school research early. Our event features a program with faculty, current students, and families, as well as time to visit our classrooms to offer an in-depth look at our community and programs. Explorer West has been serving local families since 1996.