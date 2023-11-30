WEEKEND PREVIEW: Kids’ basketball contest in West Seattle on Saturday

So many holiday events in West Seattle this weekend – but a few non-holiday events too! Like this one for kids:

It’s happening 9 am-noon Saturday (December 2) in the gym at Lafayette Elementary (2645 California SW). The Burien Elks – whose wide service area includes West Seattle – will be holding a “hoop shoot” contest. The Elks’ Missy Wheat says it’s part of a national competition for kids 8 through 13. The top scorers on Saturday will move on to district competition, followed by state and nationals. There’s a chance to win scholarships through the Elks National Foundation. No preregistration required – just show up Saturday morning! If you have questions, squareknot85@gmail.com is how to reach local tournament director Mark Komac.