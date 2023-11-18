Turkey giveaways, holiday bazaars, much more for your West Seattle (and vicinity) Saturday

(Friday morning photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Today brings the first major wave of holiday-season events, so we’re breaking the preview lineup into two parts – first, from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide:

EASTRIDGE CHURCH TURKEY GIVEAWAY: Hundreds of turkeys and bags of groceries available outside the church at 39th/Oregon, starting at 9 am, continuing while they last. This is a walk-up distribution. Details here.

HOLIDAY BAZAAR AT MASONIC CENTER: 9 am-4 pm, annual bazaar at Alki Masonic Center. (4736 40th SW)

WEST SEATTLE FOOD BANK DRIVE-UP TURKEY DISTRIBUTION: 10 am-1 pm at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor), the WSFB distributes turkeys and food boxes – info here.

PEACE LUTHERAN HOLIDAY BAZAAR: First day of two-day bazaar, 10 am-3 pm at 39th/Thistle:

Arts and Crafts

Bake Sale

Fair-Trade Food Gifts

Children’s crafts (10-2 today only)

Hot lunch (11-1 today only) Proceeds benefit church programs and benefit…

West Seattle Food Bank

White Center Food Bank

Westside Neighbors Network Shelter

ARROWHEAD GARDENS CRAFT FAIR: 10 am-3 pm, handmade items for sale in the community rooms on the west side of the complex at Arrowhead Gardens. (9230 2nd SW)

ADMIRAL CHURCH CHRISTMAS MARKET: Old World-style Christmas Market at Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill), craft fair, bake sale, other food and beverages, 10 am-4 pm.

SHOREWOOD PTA HOLIDAY BAZAAR: A bit south of West Seattle, the annual bazaar at Shorewood Elementary (2725 SW 116th) is happening 10 am-4 pm. Donation drive for WestSide Baby, too.

THANKSGIVING FUNDRAISER & FIRE-CIDER PARTY: 10 am-noon, meditation, healing, and fire-cider-making at Bend N Move (3850 Delridge Way SW).

WHITE CENTER LIBRARY GUILD BAZAAR/BOOK SALE: Secpnd day of two-day bazaar and book sale at White Center Library – 11 am-4 pm. (1409 SW 107th)

Now, the rest of what’s up today/tonight, from the year-round WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FREE GROUP RUN: Get your weekend going with this weekly West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW) group run, All levels welcome. Meet at the shop by 8 am.

SW HOLDEN NATURAL DRAINAGE SYSTEMS: As previewed here, you can talk with the project teqm at 17th/Holden 10 am-noon, now that they’re “mid-design” on this runoff-reducing, traffic-calming plan.

SSC GARDEN CENTER: Fall is planting season, and you can shop for student-raised plants at the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) Garden Center, open 10 am-2 pm on the north end of campus.

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Learn about Marco’s music here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – see full details in our calendar listing.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

PLAY GAMES! The South Park Library invites you to drop by and celebrate International Games Month, 11 am-3 pm. (8604 8th Ave. S.)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2234 SW Orchard)

RECONNECT SOUTH PARK: Have you heard about the community campaign to remove the section of Highway 99 that bisects South Park? This event is a chance to catch up and/or get involved. Organizers explain, “This gathering is the first step in exploring options to getting to a shared vision for the 44 acres that occupy the 1.2 miles of Highway 99.” 12:30 pm mingling with food, 1 pm discussion, at Concord International Elementary School (710 S; Concord)

VISCON CELLARS: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor). Try the new reds!

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: 1-6 pm, with student-produced wines available. North end of South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus. (6000 16th SW)

BURGERS & BEATS: Saturday night food and music at Revelry Room – burgers start at 6, DJs at 9. (4547 California SW, alley side)

ALL-AGES OPEN MIC: 7-10 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way)

AT KENYON HALL: Miles and Karina, featuring their film “Talk Tales,” doors 7, performance 7:30 at

Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW), reservations here.

FUNDRAISING DANCE PARTY: Help raise money for a high school in Kenya by dancing with Stella’s Stars to the music of Beatles tribute band Flaming Pies, 7 pm at Senior Center of West Seattle. (4217 SW Oregon)

‘GREAT NIGHT’: Saturday night program for young adults 18+ to hang out 7 pm-midnight, at Southwest Teen Life Center (2801 SW Thistle).

LIVE MUSIC AT THE SKYLARK: The Retromancers, The Mrs. Bill Larsens, Pirate Radio, doors 7 pm, music 8 pm, $10 cover. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

LIVE MUSIC AT POGGIE TAVERN: West Seattle rock band Legal Issues plays at 8:30 pm. 21+. (4717 California SW)

