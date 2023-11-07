TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Tuesday info

6:03 AM: Good morning! It’s Tuesday, November 7th.

WEATHER AND SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Cloudy, chance of showers, high in the low 50s. Sunrise today is at 7:02 am; sunset, 4:43 pm.

ELECTION DAY

Things might get busy tonight around the 8 pm deadline, particularly by the Junction (SW Alaska between California and 44th) and High Point (SW Raymond east of 35th) dropboxes.

HOLIDAY AHEAD

Friday is when Veterans Day will be observed by most (though some will observe on Saturday – libraries will be closed, for example).

TRANSIT TODAY

Water Taxi – Regular schedule today – now on fall/winter schedule, still 7 days a week, but no late-night service Fridays/Saturdays.

Metro – Regular schedule today; check advisories here.

Washington State Ferries – 2-boat service on the Triangle Route. Check alerts for changes, and use Vessel Watch to see where your ferry is.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Henderson), cameras are also at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Oregon.

High Bridge – the main camera:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low Bridge:

1st Ave. S. Bridge – southeastern route across the river:

Highway 99: – northbound side at Lander:

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: See all working traffic cams citywide here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges feed on Twitter/X shows whether the city’s movable bridges are opening for vessel traffic.

If you see trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/bay, please text or call us (when you can do that safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if applicable). Thank you!