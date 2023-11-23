THANKSGIVING SCENE: West Seattle Runner’s Gobble Gobble Group Run (and food drive)

Another West Seattle Thanksgiving tradition started the day on Alki – Tim McConnell of West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) sent the report and photos from this year’s Gobble Gobble Group Run:

Had a great turnout of runners and walkers for this morning’s blustery group run. They brought around 25 pounds of food to donate for the West Seattle Food Bank and then headed down Alki for a few miles.

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, Lori and I would like to say thank you to everyone who supports West Seattle Runner; we are so lucky to have such a great group of runners/walkers who value what small business does for the community.

Tim and Lori

Owners

West Seattle Runner