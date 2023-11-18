SUNDAY & BEYOND: West Seattle Bee Garden needs you

(WSB photo, West Seattle Bee Garden, last May)

Have some time to spare tomorrow and/or beyond? The West Seattle Bee Garden in High Point would love your help:

Work Party dates

Sunday, November 19th, 10 am-12 pm (this is a make-up for the one cancelled recently due to stormy weather)

Saturday, December 2nd, 10 am-12 pm

For these events, our focus is on weeding and other garden clean-up. We may begin some relocating of some plants to make room for new plantings in the late winter/early spring. Dress for the weather and bring a water bottle. A small snack will be available.

Plant committee

We expect to meet for the first time in early January to discuss what and where to install some new plants. So exciting! We’ll discuss keystone native plants, berries for more picking and eating engagement, other pollinator friendly plants as well as conduct research to identify plants suitable in the face of climate change. Please email volunteerwsbg@gmail.com if you’d like to be added to the Plant Committee communications.

Lastly, we are trying to grow our volunteer support for the garden – email volunteerwsbg@gmail.com