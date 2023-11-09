SPORTS: West Seattle High School’s volleyball victory at district tournament means trip to state

9:49 PM: Five nights after taking second place in the Metro League championships, the West Seattle High School volleyball team scored a shutout win in their first district-tournament match tonight. Playing at Lake Washington High School in Kirkland, the Wildcats beat Bellevue 3-0. Lake Washington is also where WSHS will face the host team at 9 am Saturday (November 11th) in the district semifinals. If we’re reading the bracket correctly, tonight’s victory has already guaranteed them a berth at the state tournament.

9:58 PM: Head coach Scott Behrbaum confirms his team has earned a trip to state – that’ll be November 17-18 in Yakima.